 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian announces Usher’s Super Bowl 2024 headline set

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Usher is all set to headline the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show
Usher is all set to headline the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show 

It’s confirmed! Usher is headlining the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show in Paradise, Nev on Feb. 11, 2024.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced the headline show through a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), which features Usher and Kim Kardashian.

In the video, the Confessions singer gets a call from Kim, who gives him the exciting news.

This will not be the first time the artist will perform at the Super Bowl. He has previously performed there with Black Eyed Peas for their headline halftime show in 2011.

In his statement regarding the headline set, Usher said, “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

He then went on to thank fans, adding, “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen.”

“I’ll see you real soon,” he teased.

Seth Dudowsky, the head of music for the NFL praised the singer in a statement about the news, “Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

“We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Petty jealousies’ Prince William ‘stopping traffic’: ‘Game, set, match’

‘Petty jealousies’ Prince William ‘stopping traffic’: ‘Game, set, match’
Prince William needs to face past mistakes

Prince William needs to face past mistakes
Andrew Tate's made women’s blood vessels to ‘burst’ for ‘coercive control’

Andrew Tate's made women’s blood vessels to ‘burst’ for ‘coercive control’
Kylie Minogue talks racy outfit in 'Padam Padam': ‘It’s about being yourself’

Kylie Minogue talks racy outfit in 'Padam Padam': ‘It’s about being yourself’
Prince Harry’s becoming ‘more Kardashian’ each day video

Prince Harry’s becoming ‘more Kardashian’ each day
Josh Brolin pays tribute to ‘fierce’ wife Kathryn on 7th wedding anniversary

Josh Brolin pays tribute to ‘fierce’ wife Kathryn on 7th wedding anniversary

‘Pseudo-celeb’ Prince Harry is worth less than ‘cheap’ Inter Miami tickets video

‘Pseudo-celeb’ Prince Harry is worth less than ‘cheap’ Inter Miami tickets
French court sentences rapper MHD for 12 years in jail for murder

French court sentences rapper MHD for 12 years in jail for murder
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner can hugely benefit from divorce: PR expert

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner can hugely benefit from divorce: PR expert
Kim Kardashian receives THIS sweet offer from Serena Williams

Kim Kardashian receives THIS sweet offer from Serena Williams
Thirty Seconds to Mars ignites the stage at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Thirty Seconds to Mars ignites the stage at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Joe Jonas wishes parents-to-be good luck amid Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas wishes parents-to-be good luck amid Sophie Turner split