Kim Kardashian announces Usher’s Super Bowl 2024 headline set

Usher is all set to headline the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show

It’s confirmed! Usher is headlining the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show in Paradise, Nev on Feb. 11, 2024.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced the headline show through a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), which features Usher and Kim Kardashian.

In the video, the Confessions singer gets a call from Kim, who gives him the exciting news.

This will not be the first time the artist will perform at the Super Bowl. He has previously performed there with Black Eyed Peas for their headline halftime show in 2011.

In his statement regarding the headline set, Usher said, “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

He then went on to thank fans, adding, “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen.”

“I’ll see you real soon,” he teased.

Seth Dudowsky, the head of music for the NFL praised the singer in a statement about the news, “Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

“We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books,” he added.