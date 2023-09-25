Usher remembers JAY-Z exciting phone about Super Bowl Halftime Show

JAY-Z broke the big news to Usher about headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show as he opened up about the thrilling phone call details.

Slated to be held in February, the Boyfriend singer spilled the beans on the exciting news on Apple Music 1, saying the Roc Nation founder, the current partner of the NFL, revealed the major surprise to him.

Recalling the conversation, the R&B crooner said, "But when I got this call… he said, 'It’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it's time for you to have that moment.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'"

The Grammy winner replied, "He's like, 'The Super Bowl.' I'm like, 'Oh, you ready? Absolutely.'"

"And it was like this was destined to happen," the 44-year-old continued. "I think that everything that led up to that moment, going to Las Vegas for my residency for the last two years. The legacy, obviously, that is the music the celebration of entertainment in that place. It's the City of Lights."

Adding, “You know, it's always been a place where entertainers go and find love and passion, connection to their fans. So for the Super Bowl to have made its way to Las Vegas while we were in Vegas, having such an amazing two years…"

Usher previously headlined the coveted Super Bowl gig but with the Black Eyed Peas in 2011.

However, this time, the eight-time Grammy winner will solo rock the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.