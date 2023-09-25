WATCH: Should Pakistan go to India to play ICC World Cup 2023?

Pakistan and India have had bitter relations over the years, which has also affected not only diplomatic ties but sports as well.



With only days remaining for the World Cup 2023, set to begin on October 5, the Indian government has not yet issued visas to the Pakistani cricket team — leaving the team's preparations for the mega event in limbo.

The Pakistan team is also the only one to have not received their visa yet

Cricket commentator and ex-Test cricketer Sikander Bakht believes that the Pakistani team should not travel to India after their latest stunt of delaying visa issuance.

Here's what he has to say



