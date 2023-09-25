 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Sports Desk

WATCH: Should Pakistan go to India to play ICC World Cup 2023?

By
Sports Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

Pakistan and India have had bitter relations over the years, which has also affected not only diplomatic ties but sports as well.

With only days remaining for the World Cup 2023, set to begin on October 5, the Indian government has not yet issued visas to the Pakistani cricket team — leaving the team's preparations for the mega event in limbo.

The Pakistan team is also the only one to have not received their visa yet

Cricket commentator and ex-Test cricketer Sikander Bakht believes that the Pakistani team should not travel to India after their latest stunt of delaying visa issuance.

Here's what he has to say


More From Sports:

Which Pakistani players in World Cup squad have played in India?

Which Pakistani players in World Cup squad have played in India?
WATCH: Rioting fans disrupt match, vandalise stadium after Ajax vs Feyenoord suspended video

WATCH: Rioting fans disrupt match, vandalise stadium after Ajax vs Feyenoord suspended
Pakistani runners break records at Berlin Marathon 2023

Pakistani runners break records at Berlin Marathon 2023
Saim Ayub's fireworks lead Guyana Warriors to maiden CPL title

Saim Ayub's fireworks lead Guyana Warriors to maiden CPL title
Lahore couple becomes first Pakistani duo to summit Mt Manaslu

Lahore couple becomes first Pakistani duo to summit Mt Manaslu

World Cup 2023: 'Strong chance' of India issuing visa to Pakistan team today

World Cup 2023: 'Strong chance' of India issuing visa to Pakistan team today
Pakistan hockey team run through Singapore to secure 11-0 victory in Asian Games

Pakistan hockey team run through Singapore to secure 11-0 victory in Asian Games
Pakistan beat West Indies to record fourth successive win in Over 40s Cricket Global Cup

Pakistan beat West Indies to record fourth successive win in Over 40s Cricket Global Cup
Asian Games: Pakistan record wins in tennis with setbacks in taekwondo, swimming

Asian Games: Pakistan record wins in tennis with setbacks in taekwondo, swimming
WATCH: Volleyball team coach in tears after Pakistan qualify for quarter-finals

WATCH: Volleyball team coach in tears after Pakistan qualify for quarter-finals
World Cup 2023: Hashim Amla believes Pakistan, India to make it to semi-finals

World Cup 2023: Hashim Amla believes Pakistan, India to make it to semi-finals
Asian Games: Sri Lanka in race for gold after 6-wicket victory over Pakistan

Asian Games: Sri Lanka in race for gold after 6-wicket victory over Pakistan