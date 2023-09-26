Alarming: UK to have more premature deaths as result of soaring inflation

Alarming study says that the UK will have more premature deaths as a result of rising inflation. EPA

A startling connection has been revealed between the surging cost of living in the UK and the potential for a significant increase in premature deaths.

The study recently published in BMJ Public Health, dives deep into the effects of the rising prices of essential goods and services on the health of the population.

Let's explore the critical findings of this research and their implications for us all.



As we grapple with the ever-increasing costs of daily life, the study has found out that the surging cost of living in the UK may not just be a financial burden but could also have serious consequences for our health.



The cost-of-living crisis in the UK has been fueled by inflation, which has reached levels not seen since the 1970s. This inflation is attributed to factors like the war in Ukraine, COVID-19, Brexit, and fiscal policies.



Poorer households are disproportionately affected by the cost-of-living crisis because they spend a larger proportion of their income on essentials like energy, the cost of which has risen significantly.



The UK government introduced measures like the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) and Cost of Living Support payments to mitigate the impact of rising costs on households.



The researchers used scenario modeling to estimate how inflation would affect household incomes, the impact of mitigation measures, death rates, life expectancy, and inequalities.



The research predicts a substantial rise of nearly 6.5% in the number of people passing away prematurely—before they reach the age of 75.

To put it plainly, this means that there could be 30 more deaths per 100,000 people each year due to the prolonged period of high prices. This is not just a statistic; it represents the potential loss of many lives.



Equally concerning is the significant difference in health outcomes this crisis could create. The study suggests that the most financially disadvantaged households may see a four-fold increase in the number of extra deaths compared to those who are better off.

The cost-of-living crisis is expected to reduce overall life expectancy, with larger reductions in the most deprived areas.



What's causing this inequality? It's the soaring cost of energy, which hits those with lower incomes the hardest, forcing them to spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on essential utilities.



While the study primarily focuses on the effects of inflation on death rates in Scotland during 2022-3, its implications extend across the entire UK. The economic factors contributing to the cost-of-living crisis, such as the war in Ukraine, the ongoing COVID-19 impact, the complexities of Brexit, and changes in fiscal policies, are issues felt throughout the country.



The research stressed that while governments have taken measures to alleviate the impact of the crisis, these efforts may not be sufficient to protect the health of the nation or address the growing disparities.



It's important to note that the study has some limitations. For example, it doesn't include the costs related to maintaining one's home or variations in wage inflation between the public and private sectors.

It also doesn't consider how individuals might respond to rising costs, such as working longer hours or cutting back on energy use.

Additionally, the potential effects of recession, austerity measures, or unemployment are not fully explored.