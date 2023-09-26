Sikhs demand expulsion of Indian high commissioner over Nijjar murder

VANCOUVER, CANADA: Demanding the expulsion of Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma, a large number of pro-Khalistan Sikhs gathered at Indian Consulates in Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and San Francisco to show their support for Canada and to challenge India’s calls for “nuking Canada” and launching a “surgical strike” to eliminate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).



Sikhs gathered in large numbers at these consulates after SFJ and other Sikh organisations announced that these consulates will be shut down to protest the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Khalistan Referendum’s Canada leader who has been killed by the Indian state agents.

The Sikh protestors were carrying placards calling for justice for Nijjar, the establishment of Khalistan and the expulsion of Verma. The protestors praised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for telling Indian PM Narendra Singh Modi on his face that India was a sponsor of state terrorism against Sikh activists. The speakers said that India had openly challenged and violated Canadian sovereignty by killing a Canadian national Sikh. They said Canada and the rest of the world have recognised that Sikhs are a victim of Indian terrorism.

The threatening calls to nuke and eliminate were made to PM Trudeau and SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on the floor of the Indian Parliament and on the Indian nationalist media backed by Modi’s administration.

In a debate on Republic Bharat, a nationalist TV Channel aired comments on September 22 of Rajiv Arora, an Indo-Canadian Hindu who runs Nationwide Immigration Consulting Firm from Canada and India, approvingly participating in the live debate during which open call to “Nuke Canada” was given and PM Trudeau was declared a terrorist for holding Indian agents responsible for Nijjar’s assassination on Canadian soil.

On the floor of the Indian Parliament on September 22, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu while condoning India’s act of assassinating Nijjar, called for carrying out another “surgical strike” in Canada to eliminate Pannun.

“Since Indo-Canadian Hindus like Rajiv Arora are supporting acts of terrorism against Canada and inciting threats to Prime Minister Trudeau, it is the national responsibility of NDP and Conservative leaders to respond to the threats posed by Modi’s India and Indo-Canadian Hindus,” stated Pannun in a video message.

Pannun pointed out a significant concern, stating that the Modi government in India has become a global threat due to its alleged involvement in acts of terrorism in Canada, including the assassination of the pro-Khalistan Canadian leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Indian media and parliament are reportedly advocating for a surgical strike and nuking Canada, while also labelling PM Trudeau as a terrorist.

He called on Canadians, emphasising that this situation directly challenges the sovereignty of Canada. Pannun highlighted the historical dedication of pro-Khalistan Sikhs to safeguarding their homeland and voiced their resolve to protect Canada.

In reference to a parliamentary speech, Pannun pointed out Bittu's support for a surgical strike in Canada and his admission of responsibility for the assassination of Shaheed Nijjar.

Bittu emphasised that, with their increased capabilities, they could potentially quell figures like Pannun through a surgical strike.

Pannun called upon Canadian leaders, including members of the New Democratic Party (NDP) and the Conservative Party of Canada, to provide their response. With India challenging Canadian sovereignty and issuing nuclear threats, he sought to understand the stance of these political parties.

Retaliating to Pannun’s activism against India’s assassination of Nijjar — a close associate of Pannun and head of the Canadian Chapter of Khalistan Referendum, on September 23 — India’s NIA raided and seized the ancestral properties of Pannun located in Amritsar and Chandigarh districts of Punjab.

Although India labels Pannun a terrorist and demands his extradition from Canada, however, in August 2022, INTERPOL rejected India’s request for issuing a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Pannun on the grounds that there exists no evidence linking him with any acts of violence or terrorism.

INTERPOL further noted, while rejecting India’s request, that RCN against Pannun is sought by India because of his human rights and political activism — the Khalistan Referendum.

SFJ, in conjunction with the Punjab Referendum Commission, an independent panel of experts supervising the Khalistan Referendum voting SFJ has announced to hold Khalistan Referendum-II Voting in Surrey, BC on October 29 to allow thousands who could not vote on September 10 when the voting closed. The centre for upcoming voting in Surrey is dedicated to “Shaheed Hardeep Singh Nijjar”.