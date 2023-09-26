 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle focused on ‘own goal’ amid PR fall out

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Meghan Markle’s delayed arrival to the Invictus Games has just come under the radar of experts.

Revelations about it have been presented by public management expert Edward Coram-James.

All of this has been discussed during Mr Corram-James’ interview with the Daily Express US.

During this chat, the expert made comparisons between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle before saying, “This was an entirely foreseeable own goal from the Sussexes.”

Perhaps because “It may well be that they do not expect, at this stage, the same benefit-of-the-doubt-based leeway given to the Cambridges.”

In the middle of his piece Mr Coram-James also added, “in the past year, I’ve learned never to be surprised by the Sussexes inability to coherently navigate the media landscape (although they’re doing a much better job of it now than they were eight months ago).”

He also went as far as to add, “To be fair to the Sussexes, putting some professional distance between themselves is absolutely the right move.”

Because “by reducing their professional co-dependency, they will be hoping for a brand reset.”

Before concluding he also added, “This is a wise move, and it may well work. No matter what their biggest online detractors say, for the majority of people, brand reputations can almost always be revived given time, space and the right strategy.”

