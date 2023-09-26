 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Reports of 'Suits' renewal follow Meghan, Patrick J.Adams silence on co-actors' death

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Suits fans are convinced that the hit TV series returning for another season 10.

Speculations about the return of the series started after actor Patrick J. Adams shared multiple pictures of his co-actors from the show.


The development comes just a few days after the death of Billy Miller,  who played Harvey Specter's younger brother in the show,

"Suits" also featured Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, in an important role.

The Duchess of Sussex did not issue a statement on the death of the actor who appeared in her show.

Her critics believe she should have issued a statement because Miller suffered from mental health, which is a cause near and dear to Meghan Markle.

Patrick J. Adams also did not react to Miller's death at the young age of 43.

Gabriel Macht, who played Miller’s fictional older brother in the series, wrote: “Rip my TV bro... I am touched by ur thoughtfulness, ur authentic honest approach to ur art.” 

Co-creator of the legal drama series Aaron Kosh said it had been “very sad news for the entire Suits family.”

More From Entertainment:

Morgan Wallen shares cheerful update about 'One Night at a Time' 2024 tour

Morgan Wallen shares cheerful update about 'One Night at a Time' 2024 tour
Kristin Davis opens up on her journey to body positivity

Kristin Davis opens up on her journey to body positivity
Meghan Markle knows there’s ‘no way out’: ‘Stuck for life’ video

Meghan Markle knows there’s ‘no way out’: ‘Stuck for life’
Royal family announces event where Kate Middleton will wear tiara

Royal family announces event where Kate Middleton will wear tiara

Gigi Hadid's advice guides Natalia Bryant's Milan Fashion Week debut

Gigi Hadid's advice guides Natalia Bryant's Milan Fashion Week debut
Cruz Beckham shares heartwarming throwback with Snoop Dogg: Pic

Cruz Beckham shares heartwarming throwback with Snoop Dogg: Pic
Simon Cowell set to make splashy return to reality TV

Simon Cowell set to make splashy return to reality TV

Jennifer Aniston drops item name she buys from first paycheck

Jennifer Aniston drops item name she buys from first paycheck
Taylor Swift leaves fans excited as she shares details of concert film

Taylor Swift leaves fans excited as she shares details of concert film
Deborra-Lee Furness makes unexpected radio appearance post separation from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness makes unexpected radio appearance post separation from Hugh Jackman
Rihanna tops Super Bowl halftime as Usher eyes to make history

Rihanna tops Super Bowl halftime as Usher eyes to make history
‘RHONJ’ suspends filming with two stars amid fight investigation

‘RHONJ’ suspends filming with two stars amid fight investigation