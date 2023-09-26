 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Apple sends iPhone 12 update to French authorities to address radiation concerns

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

iPhone 12 phones are seen at an Apple Store on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles, California, US, June 24, 2021. — Reuters
iPhone 12 phones are seen at an Apple Store on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles, California, US, June 24, 2021. — Reuters

French authorities have received a software update from Apple for its iPhone 12 in response to concerns about radiation levels, according to a source at the French digital ministry. 

The update is currently under review as a potential solution to the radiation issue. France had recently suspended the sale of iPhone 12 devices after tests revealed breaches of radiation exposure limits. 

Apple had initially contested these findings, asserting that the iPhone 12 complied with global standards as certified by multiple international bodies. However, the company later decided to issue a software update to align with the testing methods used in France.

Apple's decision to provide the software update came after France threatened to seek a product recall if the company did not take action. The update aims to address the specific concerns raised by French authorities regarding radiation levels.

While the World Health Organization has not established adverse health effects caused by mobile phones, the radiation warning in France was based on test results that differed from those conducted in other countries. Industry experts have emphasised that there are no safety risks, as regulatory limits are set well below levels associated with harm.

The software update for the iPhone 12 is a routine measure taken by Apple to address specific issues or improve device performance. It is part of the company's ongoing commitment to providing software updates for its products. Apple users typically receive notifications for eligible software updates, which they can then install.

French authorities and regulators in other countries are closely monitoring the situation, and Italian authorities are awaiting the outcome of France's deliberations before making a decision. 

The software update is expected to bring the iPhone 12 into compliance with the radiation exposure limits specified by French testing methods. Apple has not issued an official statement regarding the update at the time of this report.

