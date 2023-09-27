 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Joe Biden's dog Commander bites another Secret Service agent for 11th time

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Commander, the dog of US President Joe Biden, goes out for a walk at the White House in Washington, DC in March 2022. — Reuters/File
Commander, the dog of US President Joe Biden, goes out for a walk at the White House in Washington, DC in March 2022. — Reuters/File

The White House on Monday saw the 11th confirmed incident of President Joe Biden's 2-year-old German Shepherd, Commander, attacking a US Secret Service agent.

“Yesterday around 8pm, a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex,” US Secret Service (USSS) chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement Tuesday.

However, Guglielmi also revealed that the injured officer spoke with Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Alfonso M Dyson Sr on Tuesday and "is doing OK".

According to CNN and USSS email correspondence, Commander has been involved in at least 11 biting incidents at the White House and in Delaware including a November 2022 incident where an officer was hospitalised after the dog clamped down on their arms and thighs.

Recently, in July, White House officials said that the Bidens were working through new training and leashing protocols for the family pet following the incidents.

When asked if the new training had begun or if any further action would be sought, Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the First Lady, stated that “the First Family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds.”

“The President and First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe,” she continued.

Major, another dog owned by Biden, was responsible for several biting incidents at the White House. After a while, the German Shepherd left the White House, and in 2021, Commander moved in.

The conservative group Judicial Watch obtained a July email correspondence detailing 10 incidents involving the dog, including one where the first lady, Dr Jill Biden, “couldn’t regain control” of the dog as it charged a Secret Service staff member.

“I believe it’s only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit,” the staff member warned in an email.

While Secret Service agents are not responsible for the handling of the first family’s pets, they can come into frequent contact with the animals.

“This isn’t a Secret Service thing. This is a workplace safety issue,” former USSS agent Jonathan Wackrow said. “There’s uniqueness here where it’s the residence of the president of the United States, but it’s also the workplace for hundreds, thousands of people."

"And you can’t bring a hazard into the workplace. And that’s what is essentially happening with this dog. One time you can say it’s an accident, but now multiple incidents, it’s a serious issue,” he added.

Wackrow called it a “significant hazard” for agents on duty at the White House residence.

“I’m sure that the Bidens love the dog. I’m sure that it’s a member of the family like every dog is, but you’re creating a significant hazard to those who support you – support the office of the president,” he said.

More From World:

Israel's minister reaches Saudi Arabia, marking first official trip by Israeli cabinet member

Israel's minister reaches Saudi Arabia, marking first official trip by Israeli cabinet member
State Dept refuses to comment on US policy on Khalistan

State Dept refuses to comment on US policy on Khalistan
Horrific blaze claims 113 lives during wedding ceremony in Iraq; scores injured

Horrific blaze claims 113 lives during wedding ceremony in Iraq; scores injured
New York judge finds indictment-plagued Donald Trump liable for financial deception

New York judge finds indictment-plagued Donald Trump liable for financial deception
Biden makes history by joining striking US car workers

Biden makes history by joining striking US car workers
Suicidal tendencies 'everywhere' among Afghan women, UN Security Council told

Suicidal tendencies 'everywhere' among Afghan women, UN Security Council told
Hunter Biden sues Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani for computer fraud

Hunter Biden sues Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani for computer fraud

Puppy love: Australia shocked as Adam Britton, BBC croc expert, admits raping 40 dogs

Puppy love: Australia shocked as Adam Britton, BBC croc expert, admits raping 40 dogs
China unveils white paper outlining President Xi Jinping's vision for shared future

China unveils white paper outlining President Xi Jinping's vision for shared future

No surprise: Modi's BJP top anti-Muslim hatemonger in India, report reveals

No surprise: Modi's BJP top anti-Muslim hatemonger in India, report reveals

After Qurans, mosque burned into ashes in Sweden; police launch arson probe

After Qurans, mosque burned into ashes in Sweden; police launch arson probe
Resurrection: Russian commander Viktor Sokolov 'killed by Ukraine comes to life' in conference

Resurrection: Russian commander Viktor Sokolov 'killed by Ukraine comes to life' in conference