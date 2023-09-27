Joe Biden's dog Commander bites another Secret Service agent for 11th time

Commander, the dog of US President Joe Biden, goes out for a walk at the White House in Washington, DC in March 2022. — Reuters/File

The White House on Monday saw the 11th confirmed incident of President Joe Biden's 2-year-old German Shepherd, Commander, attacking a US Secret Service agent.

“Yesterday around 8pm, a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex,” US Secret Service (USSS) chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement Tuesday.

However, Guglielmi also revealed that the injured officer spoke with Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Alfonso M Dyson Sr on Tuesday and "is doing OK".

According to CNN and USSS email correspondence, Commander has been involved in at least 11 biting incidents at the White House and in Delaware including a November 2022 incident where an officer was hospitalised after the dog clamped down on their arms and thighs.

Recently, in July, White House officials said that the Bidens were working through new training and leashing protocols for the family pet following the incidents.

When asked if the new training had begun or if any further action would be sought, Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the First Lady, stated that “the First Family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds.”

“The President and First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe,” she continued.

Major, another dog owned by Biden, was responsible for several biting incidents at the White House. After a while, the German Shepherd left the White House, and in 2021, Commander moved in.

The conservative group Judicial Watch obtained a July email correspondence detailing 10 incidents involving the dog, including one where the first lady, Dr Jill Biden, “couldn’t regain control” of the dog as it charged a Secret Service staff member.

“I believe it’s only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit,” the staff member warned in an email.

While Secret Service agents are not responsible for the handling of the first family’s pets, they can come into frequent contact with the animals.

“This isn’t a Secret Service thing. This is a workplace safety issue,” former USSS agent Jonathan Wackrow said. “There’s uniqueness here where it’s the residence of the president of the United States, but it’s also the workplace for hundreds, thousands of people."

"And you can’t bring a hazard into the workplace. And that’s what is essentially happening with this dog. One time you can say it’s an accident, but now multiple incidents, it’s a serious issue,” he added.

Wackrow called it a “significant hazard” for agents on duty at the White House residence.

“I’m sure that the Bidens love the dog. I’m sure that it’s a member of the family like every dog is, but you’re creating a significant hazard to those who support you – support the office of the president,” he said.