Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner second daughter's name REVEALED amid divorce battle

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second daughter's name has finally been revealed amid their messy divorce settlements.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the Game of Thrones actor and the Jonas Brothers singer had named their now 1-year-old child Delphine.

Joe and Sophie, who are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Willa, have been guarding the identity of their second child since her birth in July 2022.

The name was mentioned in recent court records in which Sophie requested that the judge to postpone her divorce from Joe while they decide on child custody.

The 27-year-old actress last week filed a lawsuit against Joe in order to get her two girls back to England.



The Sucker hitmaker allegedly refused to give them their passports, which is why Sophie accused him of “kidnapping” and called it a "case of international child abduction."

The statement was made just a few days prior to the couple's decision to allow their girls to stay in New York while they settle their divorce and custody issues.

For now, Sophie and Joe have agreed to a temporary consent order on September 25 that forbids either of them from transporting their kids outside of the state.