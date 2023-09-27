 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner second daughter's name REVEALED amid divorce battle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner second daughters name REVEALED amid divorce battle
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner second daughter's name REVEALED amid divorce battle

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second daughter's name has finally been revealed amid their messy divorce settlements.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the Game of Thrones actor and the Jonas Brothers singer had named their now 1-year-old child Delphine.

Joe and Sophie, who are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Willa, have been guarding the identity of their second child since her birth in July 2022.

The name was mentioned in recent court records in which Sophie requested that the judge to postpone her divorce from Joe while they decide on child custody.

The 27-year-old actress last week filed a lawsuit against Joe in order to get her two girls back to England.

The Sucker hitmaker allegedly refused to give them their passports, which is why Sophie accused him of “kidnapping” and called it a "case of international child abduction."

The statement was made just a few days prior to the couple's decision to allow their girls to stay in New York while they settle their divorce and custody issues.

For now, Sophie and Joe have agreed to a temporary consent order on September 25 that forbids either of them from transporting their kids outside of the state.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce fires back at cheating accusations amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce fires back at cheating accusations amid Taylor Swift romance

Cher's SHOCKING move to keep son away from his wife revealed

Cher's SHOCKING move to keep son away from his wife revealed
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce spills his 'internet' habits: 'Feet up and chill'

Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce spills his 'internet' habits: 'Feet up and chill'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle miss having 'base in UK' after Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle miss having 'base in UK' after Frogmore Cottage
Taylor Swift warned Travis Kelce was 'cheating' boyfriend

Taylor Swift warned Travis Kelce was 'cheating' boyfriend
Meghan Markle needs to forget about being a ‘duchess’

Meghan Markle needs to forget about being a ‘duchess’
Meghan Markle would 'never be seen' with Kate Middleton in 'same frame': Here's Why video

Meghan Markle would 'never be seen' with Kate Middleton in 'same frame': Here's Why
Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry is heading for the divorce courts

Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry is heading for the divorce courts
Meghan Markle using 'charity' to become 'Princess of Los Angeles' video

Meghan Markle using 'charity' to become 'Princess of Los Angeles'
Julia Fox sets the record straight on rumours about new book

Julia Fox sets the record straight on rumours about new book
Scarlett Johansson gets honest about career: 'I’m constantly learning'

Scarlett Johansson gets honest about career: 'I’m constantly learning'
Meghan Markle is an influencer with a ‘side order’ of philanthropy

Meghan Markle is an influencer with a ‘side order’ of philanthropy