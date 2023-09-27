Shakira ex-employee reveals singer made her extras sign a 'foul' contract

Shakira has recently been in the news for her new song and fresh tax fraud charges. However a new scandal unearthed after a former employee disclosed the Colombian singer’s “unprofessional behavior.”

Christina Castano, who worked with Shakira on her famous song Hips Don’t Lie, criticised her while speaking with Asi es la vida.

She stated Shakira used to tell the extras to face the wall when she'd pass by, and it was mentioned as a clause in the contract too.

Christina said: “It says in the contract that they stand up and face the wall when Shakira passes by. There are no words other than these,” she said.

She added: “When you say that they shouldn’t approach you, when you take a girl who stands out more than you from the filming, then you’re not very professional.”

Sympathizing with the singer's ex Gerard Pique, Cristina stated he suffered a lot in his relationship with Shakira.

"She is a woman with many insecurities and fears. You are unaware of the truth. You have no idea what Gerard Pique has gone through," said the former employee.

Shakira’s new song El Jefe has people believing that the lyrics take a dig at ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique. She dated for more than ten years before they broke up in 2022.

On the other hand, Spanish prosecutors have once again accused the 46-year-old artist of defrauding £5.75 million worth of tax.

