Initial report on delimitation of constituencies issued as ECP inches towards elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) building. — Facebook/ECP

ISLAMABAD: Moving a step closer to the most sought-after general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday released the provisional report on the delimitation of constituencies based on the recently concluded census.

An official statement issued by the poll organising authority stated that the preliminary report and map of constituencies can be viewed on the ECP’s website — https://www.ecp.gov.pk/.

The electoral watchdog further said that the publication of preliminary constituencies will continue for 30 days till October 26. While voters of a constituency can approach the ECP if they have any objection to the delimitation.

The election watchdog said that it is mandatory that the person raising an objection must be from the relevant constituency. It also added that objections raised through courier, post or fax will not be accepted.

The ECP will decide on the objections from October 28 to November 26, according to the official communique. It added that district maps can be obtained from the ECP for a “small fee”.



Details to follow...

