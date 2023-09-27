Kourtney Kardashian's sustainable style shines in sneak peek of Boohoo collection

Kourtney Kardashian, reality TV star and fashion icon, is gearing up to make waves in the fashion industry with the impending launch of her debut collection in collaboration with fast fashion giant, Boohoo.

The 44-year-old star, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, has been turning heads with her recent promotional efforts, providing a tantalizing glimpse of what her upcoming collection has in store.

In a recent snapshot shared on her social media, Kourtney Kardashian effortlessly showcased her maternity style. Clad in a figure-hugging black dress, the expectant mother rocked a semi-sheer gown that elegantly highlighted her baby bump.

The ensemble was tastefully layered with a trendy bomber jacket, adding an element of chic to her look. She completed her outfit with a white paisley print bandanna adorning her raven locks and chunky silver necklaces.



Not one to shy away from celebrating her pregnancy, Kourtney also bared her naked baby bump in another snap for the Boohoo brand. In this stunning image, she donned a revealing white crop top beneath a long trench coat. The daring ensemble was accentuated with sexy ripped tights and chunky suede boots, showcasing her pregnancy curves with flair.

Kourtney Kardashian's collaboration with Boohoo has been eagerly anticipated since she was unveiled as the brand's newest ambassador last year. This partnership aims to emphasize sustainable and conscious fashion practices, with the launch of two limited edition collections.

Her collections include a total of 46 limited-edition pieces crafted from recycled fibers, traceable cotton, recycled sequins, and recycled polyester, aligning with her commitment to sustainable fashion. These eco-conscious collections made their official debut at New York Fashion Week in 2022, garnering attention for their style and commitment to a greener fashion future.