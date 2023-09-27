Jennifer Aniston gives Kim Kardashian a run for her money with CR Fashion photoshoot

Kim Kardashian took the internet by storm with her photoshoot for the cover of CR Fashion Book's 10th anniversary.

The debate over her new hairstyle was still not over when Jennifer Aniston came up with a new look for the same biannual publication and online platform about style, culture, and inspiration.



Tagging Carine Roitfeld, the editor-in-chief of CR Fashion, on her Instagram account, the "Friends" star wrote, "This was a dream come true to work with you."



She was photographed by Zoey Grossman. Thousands of people including actress Julianne Moore praised Aniston in the comments section.

"I try to be really mindful about what I let into my headspace,” Jennifer Aniston told CR Fashion Book's on the 10th anniversary of the publication.

