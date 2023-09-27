 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Kelce talks about Taylor Swift on podcast

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Travis Kelce talks about Taylor Swift on podcast

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talked about Taylor Swift's appearance at his game recently.

In the latest episode of their "New Heights" podcast which dropped on Wednesday, Travis told his brother, Jason, " “I’m on a roller coaster, man! I’m noticing a few things — paparazzi outside my house."

Travis said that he’s under a brighter spotlight following Swift’s visit to Kansas City.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up!” he continued. “That was pretty ballsy. That was pretty ballsy, yeah. I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family — she looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”

Taylor Swift was the guest of honor — at Travis’ invitation — at Sunday’s Chiefs-Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium, where she was captured cheering on Travis’ team and talking excitedly with the Kelces’ mother, Donna

He did not share more about his connection to the singer.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle will make 'an announcement very soon'

Meghan Markle will make 'an announcement very soon'
Jennifer Aniston gives Kim Kardashian a run for her money with CR Fashion photoshoot

Jennifer Aniston gives Kim Kardashian a run for her money with CR Fashion photoshoot

Sam Asghari picks up gun as Britney Spears shows knives in video

Sam Asghari picks up gun as Britney Spears shows knives in video
Johnny Depp marks key update in resurgent career after Amber Heard drama video

Johnny Depp marks key update in resurgent career after Amber Heard drama
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's fashionable near miss at Paris afterparty

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's fashionable near miss at Paris afterparty
Kendall, Kylie Jenner's monochrome magic shines at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall, Kylie Jenner's monochrome magic shines at Paris Fashion Week
Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle tough choice before Prince Harry marriage

Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle tough choice before Prince Harry marriage
Kourtney Kardashian's sustainable style shines in sneak peek of Boohoo collection

Kourtney Kardashian's sustainable style shines in sneak peek of Boohoo collection
Britney Spears spooks fans with one disturbing 'habit': Watch video

Britney Spears spooks fans with one disturbing 'habit': Watch
Kanye West hides 'marital issues' with new wife Bianca Censori via indecent PDA

Kanye West hides 'marital issues' with new wife Bianca Censori via indecent PDA
Kanye West resumes music career in style after Venice controversy

Kanye West resumes music career in style after Venice controversy
Jennifer Aniston gives tough competition to Emily Ratajkowski amid Justin Theroux fling

Jennifer Aniston gives tough competition to Emily Ratajkowski amid Justin Theroux fling