Travis Kelce talks about Taylor Swift on podcast

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talked about Taylor Swift's appearance at his game recently.

In the latest episode of their "New Heights" podcast which dropped on Wednesday, Travis told his brother, Jason, " “I’m on a roller coaster, man! I’m noticing a few things — paparazzi outside my house."



Travis said that he’s under a brighter spotlight following Swift’s visit to Kansas City.



“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up!” he continued. “That was pretty ballsy. That was pretty ballsy, yeah. I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family — she looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”



Taylor Swift was the guest of honor — at Travis’ invitation — at Sunday’s Chiefs-Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium, where she was captured cheering on Travis’ team and talking excitedly with the Kelces’ mother, Donna



He did not share more about his connection to the singer.