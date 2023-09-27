Indian cops stop Pakistani fan from waving flag at Hyderabad airport

The Indian police stopped a passionate Pakistan cricket fan, better known as Chacha Bashir, from waving the national flag at the Hyderabad airport where he was present to welcome the Men in Green in the neighbouring country.



It may be noted that Pakistan and India are arch-rivals since the independence of both countries from British rule in 1947.

Despite a number of issues between the two countries that have affected the sport besides other things, Pakistan's national squad finally flew to India after several years to play the showpiece event of Cricket World Cup 2023.

Bashir was one of the many people present at the Hyderabad airport to greet the squad.

However, the matter with the police left him disappointed and frustrated as his enthusiasm to welcome the cricket stars was met with opposition.

Bashir, who had eagerly brought the Pakistani flag to show his support and love for the team, was taken aback when security personnel approached him and confiscated the flag.

"My clothes are of Pakistani colour," he protested, expressing his deep disappointment at the situation.

Bashir currently lives in the United States and had reached Hyderabad to give the Men in Green a warm welcome.

“I have come here to boost the morale of the Pakistan cricket team,” Bashir said. “Pakistani team will enjoy delicious food in Hyderabad.”

“I will travel to every city where Pakistan will play their matches to support them,” he added.

Pakistan team was escorted to their hotel under high security comprising 20 vehicles in the protocol security cars.

The national team left at 3:20am earlier today from Lahore airport and made a brief stopover in Dubai before taking a flight to India's Hyderabad.

Pakistan’s travel contingent consisted of 18 players and 13-player support personnel.

Less than 48 hours after landing in India, Pakistan will play their first warmup game against New Zealand on September 29 in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, their last warmup match will be against Australia on October 3, three days before they begin their World Cup campaign by taking the Netherlands on October 6 at the same stadium.

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.