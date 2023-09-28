 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Kim Kardashian manifests 'new love' in explosive season 4 of 'The Kardashians'

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Kim Kardashian manifests 'new love' in explosive S4 of 'The Kardashians'

The Kardashian-Jenner empire is back in the spotlight with the premiere of Season 4 of their hit reality show The Kardashians, and it's already shaping up to be a season filled with surprises, manifestation, and a whole lot of glam.

In a sneak peek into the highly-anticipated season opener, viewers were treated to a montage of scenes from both the premiere and upcoming episodes. One moment that had fans buzzing was a mysterious shot of Kim Kardashian seemingly in front of the iconic Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

"I can manifest like a motherf***er, guys, so watch out world," Kim declares while aboard her private plane, before showing off her sultry photoshoot in front of the famous 24-hour wedding chapel.

The revelation of Kim Kardashian's newfound manifestation abilities couldn't have come at a better time. After a tumultuous period that included her high-profile divorce from Kanye West and a short-lived nine-month fling with comedian Pete Davidson, Kim seems ready to embrace a new chapter in her love life.

The idea to showcase their 'thirst-trap' photoshoot began during a family dinner, where Khloe Kardashian candidly stated, "I need people to know that I'm single." Kris Jenner chimed in with her trademark wisdom, saying, "I think you need a great photo."

Kim Kardashian, never one to back down from a challenge, suggested the plan that would set the stage for their steamy photoshoot. "You know what we need for that? We need a bikini pic tomorrow. We'll look so hot and we'll just say, 'Tell us you're single without telling us you're single.'"

The next morning, the Kardashian-Jenner clan were seen by the pool, enthusiastically taking several bikini snapshots, which were later shared on their Instagram accounts in late March. 

In a candid confession, Khloe Kardashian revealed, "We always love going on family trips. We love being together, we love just being silly. We're doing nothing, but it's so much fun. So we wanna take a couple thirst trap photos, just why not?"

In a moment of surprising coordination, Kim and Kylie Jenner both donned nearly identical black string bikinis for the photoshoot. The photographer was quick to comment on their striking similarity, exclaiming, "You guys look like twins!" Not to be outdone, Kendall Jenner made a dramatic entrance in another black bikini, joining her sisters for the steamy photoshoot.

The Kardashian-Jenner quartet posed gracefully on stone steps, with Kim, Kendall, and Kylie flaunting their figures in black bikinis while Khloe opted for a black one-piece. The photos ignited a frenzy on social media, leaving fans speculating about what other surprises Season 4 of 'The Kardashians' has in store.

