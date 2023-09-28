Ben Affleck ‘embarrassed’ of being seen with wife Jennifer Lopez: ‘Divorce him!’

Ben Affleck was accused of being “embarrassed” of his wife Jennifer Lopez after his multiple outings with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.



The Air director’s increased outings with the Alias actor are not sitting well with his fans especially since rumours about his “marital issues” with Lopez broke before their first wedding anniversary.

Affleck and Garner stepped out in Santa Monica again just days after they were spotted getting cosy in a car in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Their recent outing has sparked more backlash as critics are questioning Affleck’s loyalty towards J.Lo, who will soon drop her new album This Is Me... Now, dedicated to her husband.

As per OK! Magazine, social media users took to X (formerly Twitter) to drag Affleck and Garner over their recent appearances, accusing Affleck of cheating on Lopez.

"Nope, he [is] creeping with his ex-wife and he is embarrassed of J. Lo,” one critic commented. “He doesn't want to be seen or photographed with her, but will stand in the street or cuddled up with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.”

“Do you know how stupid this man is making her look? B. A. got J. Lo looking like a side chick," one user penned while another urged Lopez to "throw” Affleck “out and divorce him."

"At this point they are rubbing this in J. Lo's face. In the last 2.5 years Ben Affleck has not been photographed in the car with Jennifer Garner and now BAM 2 times in the last two weeks and a meet up in Italy. When is the Bennifer divorce going to be announced? Poor J. Lo this [is] sad," one angry user wrote.