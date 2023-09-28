 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Switzerland loses 10% glacier volume within two years ringing climate emergency alarms

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Ice on the Vadret dal Murtèl glacier melted rapidly even in mid-September at an altitude of 3,100 meters (10,170 feet.—Matthias Huss/Glamos
Ice on the Vadret dal Murtèl glacier melted rapidly even in mid-September at an altitude of 3,100 meters (10,170 feet.—Matthias Huss/Glamos

Switzerland has witnessed a staggering loss of 10% of its glaciers within a span of just two years due to a combination of factors, including low snowfall and soaring temperatures, causing unprecedented melting.

In 2023 alone, Swiss glaciers lost 4% of their total volume, following the record-breaking 6% loss in 2022. To provide context, the ice loss over these two years matches the amount lost during the three decades from 1960 to 1990.

Matthias Huss, head of the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network (GLAMOS), described these losses as "mind-blowing" and beyond anything experienced previously. He attributed these extreme changes to climate change, emphasising that such rapid acceleration would have been impossible without it.

The consequences of this rapid glacier retreat are profound. Glacier tongues have collapsed, and some smaller glaciers have disappeared entirely. One example is the St. Annafirn glacier in central Switzerland, which has shrunk to the point where monitoring efforts have ceased.

Even at high altitudes, where ice loss is less common, several meters of ice have disappeared. This unusual phenomenon was observed in southern Valais and the Engadin Valley at altitudes exceeding 3,200 meters (10,500 feet).

These losses have come after a winter with minimal snowfall, followed by a summer of exceptionally high temperatures. Unusually warm and dry conditions in June led to earlier snowmelt. High temperatures persisted into September, causing rapid melting of summer snowfalls.

While the glacier melt has temporarily helped alleviate drought conditions and fill hydropower reservoirs, its long-term implications are stark. It is reshaping the high-alpine landscape and creating unstable rock conditions, increasing the risk of dangerous rockslides.

Additionally, the loss of glaciers as a water source threatens to exacerbate water scarcity during heatwaves in the near future. Glaciers play a crucial role in providing water runoff when needed, and their rapid decline poses a significant challenge to water availability.

Swiss voters recently passed a law aimed at reducing planet-heating pollution, driven in part by concerns about preserving glaciers. However, the pace of climate change means that time is running out. Recent research indicates that even if ambitious climate targets are met, up to half of the world's glaciers could disappear by the end of the century. The rapid loss of Switzerland's glaciers serves as a stark reminder of the urgency to address climate change and its far-reaching consequences.

More From World:

From ICMBs to nukes — What else does North Korea have that keeps US up whole night?

From ICMBs to nukes — What else does North Korea have that keeps US up whole night?
WATCH: Blinken plays 'Hoochie Coochie Man' with a guitar to promote US cultural diplomacy video

WATCH: Blinken plays 'Hoochie Coochie Man' with a guitar to promote US cultural diplomacy
Ujjain rape case: Video of half-naked victim begging people for help sparks outrage in India video

Ujjain rape case: Video of half-naked victim begging people for help sparks outrage in India
Kia, Hyundai owners hit panic button as 3.37 million cars recalled over fire risks

Kia, Hyundai owners hit panic button as 3.37 million cars recalled over fire risks
Canada warned Nijjar's associate of death threats from India, within days of assassination

Canada warned Nijjar's associate of death threats from India, within days of assassination

WATCH: Huge explosion at Tashkent airport causes tremors felt over 30 km away video

WATCH: Huge explosion at Tashkent airport causes tremors felt over 30 km away
Donald Trump now begins to fight for his existence amid legal woes

Donald Trump now begins to fight for his existence amid legal woes
FBI warned Sikh US nationals about life threats following Nijjar's murder

FBI warned Sikh US nationals about life threats following Nijjar's murder
Donald Trump suffers another blow after Judge Chutkan rejects his motion

Donald Trump suffers another blow after Judge Chutkan rejects his motion
'Hell's door opened': Iraq fire eyewitnesses voice horror inside wedding hall

'Hell's door opened': Iraq fire eyewitnesses voice horror inside wedding hall
After expulsion from North Korea, US soldier Travis King in US custody

After expulsion from North Korea, US soldier Travis King in US custody

WATCH: India ready to look into 'specific' info on Nijjar murder, says FM Jaishankar video

WATCH: India ready to look into 'specific' info on Nijjar murder, says FM Jaishankar