Police arrest suspect who claims to have planned Tupac Shakur’s murder

Las Vegas police have arrested Keefe D, who bragged about organizing Tupac Shakur's murder

Las Vegas police have made a huge advancement in Tupac Shakur’s murder case by arresting suspect Keefe D.

Police arrested Duane 'Keefe D' Davis on Friday morning. The charges against him are not known but the gangster has been open about his involvement in the murder.

According to Davis, in the 2018 Netflix documentary, he was riding in a car with his nephew, Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson, when he handed him the murder weapon before the shooting occurred.

In his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, he disclosed that he was in the Cadillac involved in the shooting. He also revealed that he had informed authorities about his involvement in the killing during a closed-door meeting with federal and local authorities in 2010.

In his memoir, Davis detailed how he helped coordinate a team of gangsters to carry out the murder as an act of revenge for Shakur beating up his nephew, Orlando Anderson. Despite Anderson's denial of involvement in the Shakur shooting, Davis claimed that shots were fired from the rear of the Cadillac, which he was in, during the encounter with Shakur.

According to Davis, the shooting occurred when Shakur was in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion 'Suge' Knight. They were stopped at a red light when a white Cadillac pulled up next to them, and gunfire erupted. Shakur, 25 at the time, was shot multiple times and died a week later.

The motive behind the shooting, as revealed by Davis, stemmed from an altercation earlier in the evening when Anderson attempted to steal a Death Row Records medallion from a member of Shakur's entourage.

Shakur and his entourage subsequently beat up Anderson, leading to retaliation from the rival Southside Crips gang, of which Davis was a part.