Beyoncé sets to copy Taylor Swift with Renaissance Tour film?

Following Taylor Swift’s footsteps, Beyoncé is gearing up for her film featuring the mega-hit Renaissance Tour at AMC Theatres this December.

As reported by Variety, the global pop icon is in talks with the theatre, as the project has been in the works for years.

Sidestepping the Hollywood studios, the current model, initially adopted by the Carolina crooner, saw the two industry giants directly approach the theatre for distribution, a section previously held by the production companies.

With the release date of December 1, the movie will feature the blockbuster hit shows’ footage, in addition to the background and the making of the tour.

Released in July 2022, Beyoncé’s Renaissance album swiftly became a cultural force, bagging much applause and scoring many awards.

At the time, the Single Ladies hitmaker shared thoughts on her seventh album creation, “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.”

She continued, “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.”

The critically acclaimed album succeeded with the megastar’s first solo tour in seven years in May 2023, shattered many records, earned several laurels, and boosted local economies.