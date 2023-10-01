 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

American women seek alternatives after US court denies abortion rights

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 01, 2023

American women seek alternatives after US court denies abortion rights. Representational image from Unsplash.
American women seek alternatives after US court denies abortion rights. Representational image from Unsplash. 

The United States finds itself in a transformed landscape for reproductive healthcare following a pivotal Supreme Court verdict in June 2022. 

The ruling overturned the long-standing Roe v. Wade decision, fundamentally altering the way American women access abortion care. A year after this landmark shift, the repercussions are becoming increasingly evident.

Many American women now grapple with the reality of arranging costly journeys to states where abortion procedures remain legal. Conservative-leaning states have celebrated the reversal of Roe v. Wade, enacting strict bans and restrictions on abortion. 

Meanwhile, liberal states have moved to safeguard women's reproductive rights.

Comprehensive national abortion statistics in the US are challenging to obtain due to the fragmented nature of data collection, with abortion services provided by a range of medical facilities and organizations. However, a recent study by the Guttmacher Institute, a prominent reproductive health research and advocacy group, has shed light on emerging trends.

The Guttmacher study highlights a notable increase in abortion rates in states neighboring those with stringent abortion laws. For instance, New Mexico, which shares borders with Texas and Oklahoma, both states with abortion bans, reported a staggering 220 percent increase in abortions in 2023 compared to 2020. 

Similarly, Illinois, situated near states like Indiana and Missouri with restrictive policies, saw a 69 percent surge. Colorado, surrounded by conservative neighbors like Wyoming, Utah, Kansas, and Nebraska, reported an 89 percent increase in abortion rates.

The National Abortion Federation has also noted this trend, documenting a significant rise in people seeking abortion care outside their home states. Financial assistance requests for travel-related expenses surged by 235 percent from July 2022 to May 2023 compared to the previous year.

In situations where travel is not an option, some women are turning to abortion pills. The demand for these pills from abroad has soared since the Roe v. Wade decision was overturned. 

To address this growing need, several liberal states like New York and Massachusetts have enacted "shield laws" designed to protect healthcare professionals who provide abortion pills from legal prosecution.

However, the need to travel for abortion care imposes substantial logistical and financial burdens on women. These burdens include taking time off work, arranging childcare, and covering the expenses of travel and accommodation.

As the data scientist Isaac Maddow-Zimet from the Guttmacher Institute points out, multiple factors may contribute to the increase in abortion numbers. 

These factors range from pre-existing restrictions in certain states to improved accessibility of abortion services in rural areas. 

Nonetheless, one clear trend emerges: women in states with abortion bans or restrictions are increasingly crossing state lines in pursuit of their reproductive choices, enduring both financial and emotional costs in this evolving legal landscape.

More From World:

Senators avert US government shut down by inking deal at last moment

Senators avert US government shut down by inking deal at last moment
Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden over his confused acts on stage video

Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden over his confused acts on stage
Ron DeSantis believes Donald Trump is not competent to be US president

Ron DeSantis believes Donald Trump is not competent to be US president
FINAL COUNTDOWN: If US government shutdown halts Ukraine war aid, Russia feared to checkmate Kyiv

FINAL COUNTDOWN: If US government shutdown halts Ukraine war aid, Russia feared to checkmate Kyiv
Burning ferry evacuated to rescue 177 migrants including children, women off Italy

Burning ferry evacuated to rescue 177 migrants including children, women off Italy
WATCH: Sea lion makes a swimming zoo-break in flooded New York City video

WATCH: Sea lion makes a swimming zoo-break in flooded New York City
UK M53 bus crash claims lives of driver Stephen Shrimpton, teen student Jessica Baker

UK M53 bus crash claims lives of driver Stephen Shrimpton, teen student Jessica Baker
Gold mine collapse in Zimbabwe claims six lives, 15 trapped under rubble

Gold mine collapse in Zimbabwe claims six lives, 15 trapped under rubble
New Yorkers lambast mayor for delayed response to ruinous flash flooding in NYC

New Yorkers lambast mayor for delayed response to ruinous flash flooding in NYC
Afghanistan neighbours urge Taliban to prevent country from 'being terror hotspot'

Afghanistan neighbours urge Taliban to prevent country from 'being terror hotspot'
Indian ambassador to UK denied entry to Glasgow Gurdwara

Indian ambassador to UK denied entry to Glasgow Gurdwara
US-Saudi defence pact tied to Israel deal, Palestinian demands put aside

US-Saudi defence pact tied to Israel deal, Palestinian demands put aside