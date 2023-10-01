How many glasses of water should you drink on a daily basis?

A woman takes a sip of water from a flask. — Unsplash/File

Experts recommend that males consume 15.5 cups (3.7 litres) of water per day and females consume 11.5 cups (2.7 litres). However, various environmental factors like temperature and health conditions may affect your daily water requirements.

The body loses water regularly throughout the day, mainly through urine and sweat, as well as through normal body functions like breathing.

To prevent dehydration, it is essential to consume enough water through daily drinking and eating. It is worth noting that there are conflicting expert opinions regarding the optimal daily water intake.

Health experts once recommended eight 8-ounce glasses of water, equivalent to 2 litres or half a gallon a day, as the 8x8 rule.

However, some experts now suggest constant water intake, even when not thirsty, due to various internal and external factors affecting the individual's water needs, Healthline reported.

Let's break down and separate fact from fiction with the help of studies that explain how to easily stay well hydrated for your individual needs.

How much water does your body need?

The US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommends adults consume 11.5 cups (2.7 litres) of water daily for women and 15.5 cups (3.7 litres) for men.

This includes fluids from water, beverages, and food, with an average of 20% of water coming from food. You might need more water than someone else because how much water you need also depends on a bunch of other factors.

Your location and the temperature that you live in may affect the amount of water you need. You will need more water in hot, humid, or dry areas and if you live in the mountains or at a high altitude.

Additionally, you might lose more water through increased urine if you consume a lot of coffee and other caffeinated beverages. If you consume a lot of salty, hot, or sweet items in your diet, you might also need to drink more water.

If you don't consume a lot of hydrating items, such as fresh or cooked fruits and vegetables, you may need to drink extra water.

Active individuals need more water during the day, especially when walking or standing. Exercising or engaging in intense activities requires more water to cover water loss.

You may become thirsty faster if you are spending more time outdoors in hot temperatures or in heated rooms.

Furthermore, drinking more water is essential for individuals with infections, fevers, fluid loss due to vomiting or diarrhoea, health conditions like diabetes, and certain medications like diuretics.

Pregnant or nursing mothers also need to drink more water to stay hydrated as their bodies are working for multiple days.

