Travis Scott and rap-elite shine at Jay-Z’s 007-themed event at Atlantic City

Travis Scott and a star-studded lineup of top rappers took the stage at an afterparty in Atlantic City on Saturday night, following an event hosted by Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin.

Notable guests at the event included Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Jack Harlow, and Matthew McConaughey. Although Jay-Z didn't take the stage, he was seen holding court with a group that included NBA star Kyle Kuzma.

The gala, themed around 007 and dedicated to raising funds for the Reform Alliance charity, was a resounding success, with over $24 million raised through a blackjack tournament, dinner, and auction.

After the charity event, the performers, including Travis Scott, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Quavo, Durk, French Montana, Meek Mill, and Lil Baby, entertained a select VIP crowd of just 200 from specially designed gaming tables at the Ocean Casino Resort.

Kim Kardashian was spotted toasting with champagne at the afterparty alongside her friend La La Anthony and comedian Kevin Hart, who had earlier emceed the night's auction. Kardashian, who had flown in from Paris Fashion Week for the event, was front-row for Travis' performance at the bar.

Brady also enjoyed the evening, mingling in the crowd and sipping water. He was surrounded by admiring women who appeared to be charmed by the NFL star's presence.

Kardashian and Brady, who had both bid millions on paintings by George Condo during the auction, were seen chatting after the auction and later reconvened at the afterparty. 

