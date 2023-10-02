Gwyneth Paltrow's political beliefs lay bare in new interview

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her political ideology is centered around independent thinking, noting she is "open-minded about everybody."



During an interview with the New York Times, the Marvel star opened up about her political ideology and, to some extent, threw her weight behind the anti-vax presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sharing her thoughts on the 69-year-old's campaign, the Goop founder said, "It was very interesting to hear his point of view."

Fearing the backlash, the 51-year-old seemingly stepped back from an outright support by admitting that the conspiracy theorist has "said some things that I think are tricky, let's put it that way."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Academy-winner reacted to the infamous ski collision case which she won.

"That whole thing was pretty weird. I don't know that I've even processed it. It was something I felt like I survived," she said of the trial. "Sometimes in my life, it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something," Gwyneth added.