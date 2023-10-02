 
Monday, October 02, 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow's political beliefs lay bare in new interview

Monday, October 02, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's political beliefs lay bare in new interview

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her political ideology is centered around independent thinking, noting she is "open-minded about everybody."

During an interview with the New York Times, the Marvel star opened up about her political ideology and, to some extent, threw her weight behind the anti-vax presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sharing her thoughts on the 69-year-old's campaign, the Goop founder said, "It was very interesting to hear his point of view."

Fearing the backlash, the 51-year-old seemingly stepped back from an outright support by admitting that the conspiracy theorist has "said some things that I think are tricky, let's put it that way."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Academy-winner reacted to the infamous ski collision case which she won.

"That whole thing was pretty weird. I don't know that I've even processed it. It was something I felt like I survived," she said of the trial. "Sometimes in my life, it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something," Gwyneth added.

