Meghan Markle, Prince Harry looking for 'fresh start' after 'letting go' famous friends

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking for a ‘fresh start’ when it comes to picking friends.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left behind their old pals including David Beckham and are looking for a safer circle that helps them grow.

Relationship expert Hope Flynn tells Mirror.co.uk: "As we grow older and under certain circumstances, it is totally normal behaviour for a married couple or for people in relationships to loose friends overtime. It can be hard enough and overwhelming for individuals to maintain friendships on a day to day basis, let alone when you meet someone new and now have to give time to them on top of other life commitments.

"People have to prioritise and sometimes that means the friendship suffers," Hope added.

She continued: "When we look at Harry and Meghan and layer this with becoming parents, moving country, stepping down from royal commitments, having the whole world watching and judging you whilst doing so, it is no wonder they have unfortunately had to let go of certain friends.

“It appears that Meghan and Harry are looking for a completely fresh start, and if this is by distancing themselves from former friends and circles then I’m sure this is a decision they’ve made based on what’s right for them. As Meghan and Harry’s lifestyle changes this is being reflected in their friendship group and they probably want to secure a tight knit inner circle who they can confide in and trust," she concluded.