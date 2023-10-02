 
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sam Asghari backs Britney Spears for first time since split

 Sam Asghari backs Britney Spears for first time since split 

Despite the acrimonious split, Sam Asghari has jumped to the defense of Britney Spears after the former president's son, Donald Trump Jr., used the star for his political point-scoring.

Taking on Instagram, the Iranian-born model tagged the controversial commentator, writing, "It's not okay to be a bully."

The response comes in reaction of the 45-year-old expressing his views at the expense of the Toxic hitmaker by sharing a side-by-side image comparison of the Grammy winner.

On the right, the pop icon's latest knife-wielding photo was present, albeit blurry, with "America under Biden" plastered overhead.

The left, meanwhile, was an old photo of Britney where she slipped in a cutoff T-shirt and skirt, crediting it with "America under Trump."

Captioning the meme, the businessman-cum-politician nodded, "Yup."

Notably, it is the first time the 29-year-old publicly threw his weight behind his estranged ex since their explosive split in August.

Not to mention, Sam has a history of defending the popstar during their tumultuous one-year marriage.

"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs," the personal trainer blasted TMZ documentary on Britney at the time, "It was absolutely disgusting."

