King Charles 'excited' to give his 'sausage fingers' to Prince William

Monday, October 02, 2023
King Charles ‘sausage fingers’ seemingly run in the family.
His Majesty, who is famously known for his swollen fingers, has given them to Prince William also.
The 73-year-old was born with the unusually large fingers, account of which has been documented by Queen Elizabeth II herself.
In a letter to his music teacher, the late Queen wrote: “The baby is very sweet and we are enormously proud of him. He has an interesting pair of hands for a baby.
“They are rather large, but with fine long fingers quite unlike mine and certainly unlike his father,” said the Queen.
Later in a letter to his friend, King Charles spoke about the fingers of his son, William.
As per MailOnline, the letter read: “I can't tell you how excited and proud I am. He really does look surprisingly appetising and has sausage fingers just like mine,” as quoted in Charles, The Man Who Will Be King by Howard Hodgson.