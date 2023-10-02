Dakota Johnson celebrates early birthday with Chris Martin at Coldplay concert

Dakota Johnson added a touch of glamour to her pre-birthday celebrations by attending her boyfriend Chris Martin's Coldplay concert at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The star-studded event on Sunday not only saw Johnson in attendance but also featured her mother, Melanie Griffith, by her side.



As the 33-year-old actress, known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey film series, gears up for her birthday celebration this Wednesday. She made a striking appearance at the Coldplay show. Johnson showcased her dark locks styled with bangs, embracing a chic and timeless look.

The concert marked the second of a two-show series hosted by the British band at the renowned outdoor stadium, which annually plays host to the Rose Bowl Game. Dakota Johnson was spotted near an SUV, engrossed in conversation with a Coldplay tour staffer. She donned a black leather coat paired with light gray slacks and stylish black shoes.

Dakota's mother, Melanie Griffith, 66, accompanied her to the event, exuding her own brand of fashion in a black leather jacket and matching pants. Griffith elegantly wore her blonde locks up with a front-parted style, embodying classic Hollywood glamour.

The relationship between Dakota Johnson and Coldplay's Chris Martin has garnered substantial attention since it began in 2017. Earlier this year, Martin revealed during an interview that Johnson had played a pivotal role in his band's shows.

She suggested incorporating SubPacs for concertgoers with hearing impairments, allowing them to experience the vibrations of the music. Martin shared his gratitude, saying, "Dakota, my partner, gave me one as a gift because she saw someone online experiencing whatever they are experiencing with this."

Aside from the celebrity couple, the Coldplay concert boasted a star-studded audience. Renowned figures from the entertainment industry, including singer Christina Aguilera, 42, actor Adam Sandler, 57, actress Lily-Rose Depp, 24, social media influencer Addison Rae, 22, and actress Sofia Carson, 30, were among the high-profile attendees who gathered to witness Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour.

The event also featured electrifying performances from opening acts H.E.R. and 070 Shake, making it a night to remember for all in attendance.