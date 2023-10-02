‘Too much politics’ in PCB, admits Zaka Ashraf

PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf. — AFP/File

Central contract linked with players' performance, says PCB chief.

Zaka Ashraf says assured Babar of full cooperation before WC 2023.

PCB will hold performance review after mega tournament.

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf on Monday said that there’s “too much politics” in the board.

Zaka Ashraf’s comments came in an interview on Geo News show Score where he spoke at length about the team’s prospects in the ICC World Cup 2023, central contracts, and the Pakistan Super League schedule.

In response to a question, he said that the PCB is rife with politics without elaborating further.

The PCB chief hoped that Pakistan would do well in the mega tournament. “We will take more important and big decisions on the basis of the team’s performance in the WC.”

Recently, the Pakistan players were given a massive hike in contracts with skipper Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi having an increment of 202% along with other benefits.

Ashraf said that he had assured Babar Azam of his full cooperation and added that the three-year contract is tied to players’ performance, hinting that it can be terminated in case of poor results.

When asked about the Pakistan Super League’s ninth edition, the PCB chief said that it is not yet decided and a final decision in this regard will be taken in due course according to the situation.

“Players are allowed to play two additional leagues besides PSL and the [PCB] chair will grant NOC not the chief selector [Inzamamul Haq].”

“I will ask Inzamam-ul-Haq how his son got selected in the squad for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy without performance,” Zaka Ashraf said.