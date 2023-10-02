Megan Thee Stallion kicks off spooky season with iconic pumpkin head photos

Megan Thee Stallion, known for her energetic persona and creative antics, has once again delighted her fans by donning a Jack-O-Lantern pumpkin head as Halloween approaches.

The All Dat rapper, Megan, officially marked the beginning of the spooky season with a series of four photos shared on her Instagram page. In these snapshots, she sported this year's signature pumpkin head, accompanied by a distinctive autumnal look.

In her latest Halloween transformation, Megan posed in a space dye cardigan, leaving it mostly unzipped to flaunt her cleavage and midriff. Turquoise leggings adorned her hips and legs, accentuating her curves. The standout feature, however, was the traditional pumpkin placed over her head, and she even held a hot cup of latte in most of the shots.

The 28-year-old star posed in various settings, including one by a spacious pool with a picturesque landscape as the backdrop. In a couple of images, she playfully raised her latte, seemingly toasting her 31.3 million Instagram fans.

While still outdoors, Megan captured a selfie from the waist up, gazing down at the camera with her latte in hand. Later, she ventured indoors, where she playfully acted distressed or scared with her hands up against her pumpkin face.



Megan's Instagram Story featured two photos with the caption, 'My favorite time of the year,' eliciting enthusiastic responses from her fans. One follower declared, 'Every October, I look forward to Megan’s iconic pumpkin shenanigans,' while another praised, 'The hotties do spooky season the best.'

The recurring tradition of Megan Thee Stallion's Jack-O-Lantern pumpkin head posts in early October continues to captivate and entertain her devoted fan base.