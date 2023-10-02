 
Monday, October 02, 2023
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leave separately after Chiefs game

Monday, October 02, 2023

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift left the stadium separately after the Sunday night match against the New York Jets at MetLife.

During the game, Swift, 33, cheered enthusiastically for Kelce from a star-studded suite that included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, and Shawn Levy. The Style hitmaker even took on the role of explaining the game to Lively from their seats.

Kelce, dressed in a plain white t-shirt and a black baseball cap, posed for photos with fans before heading towards the team bus. Meanwhile, Swift was seen leaving with Sophie Turner.

Last week, Swift visited Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to watch Kelce and the Chiefs face the Chicago Bears.

She sat with Kelce's mother and mingled with his inner circle, spending time at his home before the match and joining his teammates for a private celebration after the game.

Kelce and the Grammy-winning singer were spotted together they departed from Arrowhead Stadium after the Super Bowl-winning tight end’s win over the Bears.

In the match in Sunday, the Chiefs secured a 23-20 victory over the Jets, and Kelce may be focused on their upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

