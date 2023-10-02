Abercrombie & Fitch ex-CEO accused of exploiting men

Mike Jeffries, ex-CEO of clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch, leaves the store on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris on October 27, 2012.—AFP

Abercrombie & Fitch's former CEO, Mike Jeffries, who led the brand during its peak in the 1990s and early 2000s, is facing allegations of exploiting men recruited for explicit events he hosted around the world.

A BBC News investigation has uncovered disturbing accounts from individuals who attended these events, leading to calls for a potential sex trafficking investigation.

Jeffries, known for his controversial leadership during his tenure at Abercrombie & Fitch, stepped down as CEO in 2014 but continues to receive annual payments from the company as part of his retirement package.

According to the BBC report, 12 men have described attending or organising events hosted by Jeffries and his partner, Matthew Smith, which involved sexual acts.

These events allegedly involved the recruitment of young men by a middleman, who paid them and required them to sign non-disclosure agreements. Some of the men had knowledge that sexual acts would be involved.

Aspiring model David Bradberry described an encounter with the middleman, who implied that meeting with Abercrombie & Fitch executives was contingent on his compliance with sexual requests. Bradberry stated that he felt pressured and complied, as he believed this was his pathway to success in the industry.

Other individuals, including former model Barrett Pall, described feeling manipulated and coerced into participating in these events. Pall emphasised that he felt indebted to those who recruited him, making it challenging to refuse.

The BBC investigation also revealed that attendees received envelopes filled with thousands of dollars in cash after these events.

One man, identified as Alex, recounted being flown to a five-star hotel in Morocco for an event involving dozens of men. He said he was recruited as a dancer and expected to strip but was forced into sexual acts. Alex believes he was drugged and raped during the event, which led to him contracting HIV.

Two former US prosecutors, who independently reviewed documents and firsthand accounts from the BBC's investigation, called for a potential investigation into whether sex trafficking charges should be filed against Jeffries and Smith.

Abercrombie & Fitch expressed its condemnation of Jeffries' alleged behaviour and emphasised that the company has undergone significant changes under new leadership.

The company stated that it has "zero tolerance for abuse, harassment, or discrimination."

The individuals who shared their experiences hope that speaking out will encourage others to share their stories and bring about change.

Mike Jeffries and Matthew Smith did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the BBC, and CBS News has sought their comment on the investigation.

The middleman, James Jacobson, denied allegations of coercive behaviour in a statement through his lawyer and claimed that any encounters were consensual.