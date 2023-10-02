 
Monday, October 02, 2023
Anya Taylor-Joy marries Malcom McRae in lavish Venice wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy and musician Malcom McRae have been together since 2021
Anya Taylor-Joy has exchanged vows with musician Malcolm McRae in a lavish ceremony held in Venice over the weekend.

The Queen's Gambit actress, 27, married in front of approximately 150 guests, including Cara Delevingne and Julia Garner, while wearing a stunning beige gown.

The bride began her day in preparation mode, seen on the balcony in a white silk robe, makeup-free, sipping coffee before her transformation.

Her unconventional dress featured a princess shape in beige with intricate embroidery and embellishments, including images of birds and flowers on the bodice, complemented by a bright white veil.

Cara, 31, made a bold fashion statement in a tuxedo with a waistcoat under the pinstriped suit, while Julia, 29, embraced a Twenties-inspired look in a striking black velvet gown with beading and a plunging neckline.

The couple, who have been together since May 2021, enlisted The Wedding Boutique Italy to organize their luxurious wedding.

The event planners specialize in weddings across Italy, including the Amalfi Coast, Tuscany, Sicily, and Lake Como, offering idyllic settings such as romantic castles and rustic farmhouses.

The wedding firm is known for handling weddings with budgets exceeding £250,000, providing comprehensive planning and design services.

Anya and Malcolm's relationship had been relatively private since they began dating, first spotted together in New York. 

Despite living on opposite sides of the Atlantic and dealing with busy work schedules, with Anya primarily based in London and Malcolm touring for his music, the couple has maintained a healthy relationship.

