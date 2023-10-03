Netflix Top 10 most popular films and TV shows in September: Complete List

Netflix has dropped the official list of the globally trending and most popular movies and TV series for the month of September, 2023.



Check out the list here:

Global Top 10 Movies (English)

1. Love at First Sight (Total views 15,200,000)

2. Spy Kids: Armageddon (Total views 6,700,000)

3. In Time (Total views 5,700,000)

4. The Black Book (Total views 5,600,000)

5. The Croods: A New Age (Total views 5,500,000)

6. The Wolf of Wall Street (Total views 3,200,000)

7. The Deep House (Total views 2,900,000)

8. Crawl (Total views 2,900,000)

9. Mother's Day (Total views 2,600,000)

10. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (Total views 2,500,000)

Global Top 10 TV Series (English)

1. Sex Education: Season 4 (Total views 12,000,000)

2. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 2 (Total views 7,600,000)

3. ONE PIECE: Season 1 (Total views 6,200,000)

4. Virgin River: Season 5 (Total views 4,900,000)

5. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (Total views 4,000,000)

6. Surviving Summer: Season 2 (Total views 3,400,000)

7. Love Is Blind: Season 5 (Total views 3,000,000)

8. Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer (Total views 2,600,000)

9. The Pacific (Total views 2,400,000)

10. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 1 (Total views 2,400,000)

Top 10 Most Popular Films (English)

1. Red Notice (Total views 230,900,000)

2. Don't Look Up (Total views 171,400,000)

3. The Adam Project (Total views 157,600,000)

4. Bird Box (Total views 157,400,000)

5. The Gray Man (Total views 139,300,000)

6. We Can Be Heroes (Total views 137,300,000)

7. The Mother (Total views 136,400,000)

8. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Total views 136,300,000)

9. Extraction (Total views 135,700,000)

10. Extraction 2 (Total views 134,900,000)

Top 10 Most Popular TV Series (English)

1. Wednesday: Season 1 (Total Views 252,100,000)

2. Stranger Things 4 (Total Views 140,700,000)

3. DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Total Views 115,600,000)

4. Bridgerton: Season 1 (Total Views 113,300,000)

5. The Queen's Gambit: Limited Series (Total Views 112,800,000)

6. The Night Agent: Season 1 (Total Views 98,200,000)

7. Stranger Things 3 (Total Views 94,800,000)

8. Bridgerton: Season 2 (Total Views 93,800,000)

9. The Witcher: Season 1 (Total Views 83,000,000)

10. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Total Views 81,300,000)