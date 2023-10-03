Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf appointed new naval chief

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf. — Pakistan Navy

Change of command ceremony to take place on October 7.

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf to be pinned with ranks on same day.

Incoming naval chief is currently serving as chief of staff.

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf will take over the command of the Pakistan Navy from Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In a statement, a PN spokesperson stated that the change of command ceremony would take place on October 7. He added that the vice admiral would be given the four-star rank on the same day as well so he takes charge as the chief of naval staff.



Vice Admiral Ashraf was commissioned in the Operations Branch in 1989. He is a graduate of the National Defense University Islamabad, the US Naval War College and the UK's Royal College of Defense Studies.

The spokesperson said that the incoming naval chief is currently serving as the chief of staff at the Naval Headquarters.

The official said that the incoming naval chief holds vast working experience in key command and staff positions. He was also the commandant of the Pakistan Fleet and Pakistan Naval Academy.

Apart from these, Vice Admiral Ashraf has also served as the deputy chief of naval staff (operations), deputy chief of naval staff (training and operations) and deputy president of the National Defence University

In recognition of his exceptional professional services and valiance, Vice Admiral Ashraf has also been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat by the government.

Incumbent CNS Admiral Niazi took charge of the Pakistan Navy on October 7, 2020.

Back then the change of command ceremony was held at PNS Zafar, Islamabad where Admiral (retd) Zafar Mahmood Abbasi symbolically handed over command of the Pakistan Navy to Admiral Niazi.