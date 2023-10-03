 
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Congressman carjacked: Rep Henry Cuellar barely escapes armed assault near Capitol Hill

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

US Rep Henry Cuellar (D-TX) gives an interview in Laredo, Texas, US, October 9, 2019. Picture taken October 9, 2019.—Reuters
Rep Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) experienced a carjacking by three armed attackers on Monday night near Capitol Hill in Washington DC, where several other members of Congress reside.

Cuellar's chief of staff, Jacob Hochberg, reported that the incident occurred while Cuellar was parking his car. 

The assailants approached him and stole the vehicle, but Cuellar himself was unharmed. Police were able to recover the stolen vehicle.

The incident unfolded at approximately 9:30 pm local time in DC's Navy Yard neighbourhood, situated just a mile away from Capitol Hill. 

Axios noted that "dozens" of other lawmakers live in the same apartment building where the carjacking occurred, which also has a "Capitol Police presence."

Both the DC Metropolitan Police and Capitol Police are conducting investigations, though it remains unclear whether any arrests have been made thus far. Cuellar has not made a public statement regarding the incident.

This carjacking marks the second instance this year in which a lawmaker has been targeted by criminals in the nation's capital. 

In February, Rep Angie Craig (D, Minn.) was attacked inside the elevator of her apartment building, which is also located near Capitol Hill. 

Craig managed to fight back against her assailant and escape with bruises, avoiding major injuries. In June, a 26-year-old man pleaded guilty to the attack on Rep Craig.

