 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Real Madrid top Group C with victory over Napoli thanks to Valverde's strike

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Real Madrid top Group C with victory over Napoli thanks to Valverdes strike. AFP
Real Madrid top Group C with victory over Napoli thanks to Valverde's strike. AFP

Real Madrid emerged victorious against Napoli, with Jude Bellingham at the forefront of their success in a thrilling Champions League clash.

Napoli initially took the lead in the 19th minute when Leo Ostigard capitalised on a rebound, but Real Madrid quickly responded as Vinicius Jr. found the net, courtesy of Bellingham's assist.

The second half saw Napoli's determination pay off as Piotr Zielinski converted a penalty awarded after VAR review. However, the pivotal moment came when Federico Valverde's powerful strike hit the crossbar and deflected off Napoli's goalkeeper Alex Meret, securing a 3-2 win for Real Madrid.

This victory propelled Real Madrid to the top of Group C, with six points from their first two matches. Napoli, who had an impressive 14-game unbeaten run at home in the Champions League, sits in second place, edging out Braga based on head-to-head results.

Both teams exhibited their potential to make a deep run in the competition, but Real Madrid's resilient performance and Bellingham's brilliance sealed their triumph in Naples.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praised Bellingham's extraordinary qualities, stating, "What’s so amazing about Bellingham is that he’s only 20. He has great quality, a strong personality, and character."

Napoli, under the management of Rudi Garcia, started strongly with a high-pressing game plan that forced Real Madrid into costly errors. However, their early intensity faded, allowing Real Madrid to regain control of the match.

Bellingham's performance was a highlight of the game, showcasing his exceptional talent. His ability to score in various ways has made him a standout player for Real Madrid since his arrival.

The match unfolded in a city recently shaken by earthquakes, adding to the dramatic atmosphere at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Real Madrid's dominance in the opening exchanges was challenged by Napoli's spirited play, but ultimately, it was Real Madrid who claimed victory with a memorable strike from Valverde.

The encounter between these two European heavyweights lived up to expectations, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more thrilling Champions League action in the weeks ahead.

More From Sports:

Messi's participation uncertain in Inter Miami's key MLS clash

Messi's participation uncertain in Inter Miami's key MLS clash
Mueller and Tel rescue Bayern Munich in Champions League thriller vs Copenhagen

Mueller and Tel rescue Bayern Munich in Champions League thriller vs Copenhagen
Tim Southee opens up about injury after landing in India for World Cup

Tim Southee opens up about injury after landing in India for World Cup
Islam behind Pakistan team's discipline, says Matthew Hayden

Islam behind Pakistan team's discipline, says Matthew Hayden
Pakistan suffer defeat at hands of Australia in World Cup 2023 warm-up

Pakistan suffer defeat at hands of Australia in World Cup 2023 warm-up
Sachin Tendulkar named 'Global Ambassador' for ICC World Cup 2023

Sachin Tendulkar named 'Global Ambassador' for ICC World Cup 2023
World Cup 2023: Netizens come down hard on BCCI over filthy seats

World Cup 2023: Netizens come down hard on BCCI over filthy seats
ICC World Cup 2023: Five 'game changer' batsmen to look out for

ICC World Cup 2023: Five 'game changer' batsmen to look out for
Pak vs Aus: Shikhar Dhawan takes subtle dig at Pakistan for fielding error video

Pak vs Aus: Shikhar Dhawan takes subtle dig at Pakistan for fielding error
World Cup 2023: Which record can Shaheen Afridi break during mega event?

World Cup 2023: Which record can Shaheen Afridi break during mega event?
Big blow for Pakistan as Arshad Nadeem ruled out of Asian Games

Big blow for Pakistan as Arshad Nadeem ruled out of Asian Games
Chelsea end goal drought with 2-0 victory over Fulham

Chelsea end goal drought with 2-0 victory over Fulham