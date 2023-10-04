 
entertainment
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
SZA clears air on young romance with Drake: 'Nothing creepy!'

Solána Imani Rowe aka SZA recalled the time she dated Drake as she  clarified that none of them were underage at the time.

In her cover story for The Rolling Stone, SZA shared that she dated the Hotline Bling singer when they were 18 and 21, respectively.

The Kill Bill crooner added that she wanted to clarify the timeline so no one thinks of it as some creepy romance, "Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago," she added.

The statement come after Drake mentioned the old relationship in his 2020 track Mr. Right Now. “Yeah, said she wanna f—k to some SZA, wait / ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08,” he rapped in the song.

The 33-year-old singer tweeted in October 2020, “It was actually 2009 lol. In this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol I think he just innocently rhymed 08 with wait.” 

In March, Drake expressed regret while talking on Lil Yachty’s show Moody Conversations, saying that mentioning ex-girlfriends’ names in his music “disrupted their lives.” 

