Selena Gomez, Sephora unite in historic mental health support pledge

Selena Gomez, the renowned singer, and actress, is experiencing a profound sense of fulfillment three years after the launch of her groundbreaking makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Gomez opened up about the incredible journey Rare Beauty has taken her on and the importance of connecting with others through their stories and struggles.

Reflecting on her journey, the 31-year-old Gomez shared, "It's unbelievably humbling. You really become outside of yourself when you're listening to someone else's story and someone else's struggles."

Rare Beauty was conceived with the mission of dismantling traditional beauty standards, a vision Gomez continues to passionately pursue. "I think that I've felt [less] alone working on this company, and now I hope that people can get that same access I've been able to have," she added.

Gomez has been remarkably candid about her personal battles with mental health, including her revelation of a bipolar diagnosis in 2020. Turning 30 proved to be a transformative milestone for her.

"I have to say, turning 30 was a good moment for me. I'm 31 now, and I actually truly feel like the older I've gotten, the more I've really appreciated the struggles that I've had. And I don't necessarily feel like I'm held back by anything," she shared.

"I just feel like I've been honest with the world, I've been honest with myself, I've called myself out, and I just want to be the best version of myself."

Rare Beauty's commitment to mental health advocacy is evident in its Rare Impact Fund, which has been donating one percent of all sales since 2020. This fund aims to raise $100 million over the next decade to offer essential mental health services and education to young individuals worldwide.

In a remarkable show of support for World Mental Health Day on October 10th, Sephora has pledged to contribute 100 percent of Rare Beauty product sales to the Rare Impact Fund.

Gomez expressed her gratitude, saying, "I've done so many cool things in my life, but there's never been a moment quite like this. I'm so grateful." This dedication to mental health aligns perfectly with Gomez's forthcoming gala and showcases Sephora's unwavering support for her mission.