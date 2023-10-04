Victoria Beckham slams David Beckham over photoshoot with ‘gorgeous’ Jennifer Lopez

Victoria Beckham slams David over photoshoot with ‘gorgeous’ Jennifer Lopez

Victoria Beckham was annoyed at her husband David Beckham when he prioritized a photoshoot with “gorgeous” Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé over being there for her while she was giving birth.



Recalling the time when she was furious with the former football icon, Victoria said in David’s hotly released documentary BECKHAM that she was “p***ed off” after seeing his shoot in newspapers.

The singer-turned-fashion-designer was pregnant with Cruz Beckham and had been given a date by doctors to have a C-section at a Madrid hospital back in 2005.

She told David about her due date, but he replied that he already has commitments as he was to do a shoot for a Pepsi advert with the famous singers.

“What do you mean, a shoot?” Victoria recalled asking David, who replied, “Yeah, I've got to do a shoot with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.”

“I was like, 'Are you.. 'Seriously, I'm about to burst, I'm on bed rest. Are you kidding me?” Victoria shared. “You've got a damn photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby.”

David eventually made it at the birth of Cruz but Victoria was less than impressed when she saw his advert in the newspapers posing alongside Lopez and Beyoncé.

“So I had my C section and I remember lying there, don't feel at my most gorgeous, let's just say, and I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé and the headline was 'What would Posh say?” Victoria recounted.

“Let me tell you want Posh would say,” the former Spice Girls singer added. “Posh was p***ed off.”