Wednesday, October 04, 2023
‘Tanked’ Prince Harry is still being protected ‘proactively’

Experts have just started to note just how proactively Prince Harry is being protected by the Royal Family, even after Megxit.

Writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue issued these claims during one of her most candid chats with Sky News Australia.

The conversation revolved around the ‘gag order’ imposed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on children, teachers and administrative workers in a school for underprivileged kids.

In her eyes, the shocking move could have ended ‘very badly’ but Prince Harry was allegedly saved ‘mere minutes’ from something bad, because the Royal Family ‘saved’ his public image.

This comes shortly after reports of the Duke’s ‘tanked’ image started making headlines.

For those unversed, in the eyes of many, Prince Harry’s reputation and popularity has taken a nose dive since moving away.

Ms Krakue was even quoted saying, “Ever since he’s left and he’s been completely in charge of his image, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, it’s completely tanked.”

“And it just shows that sometimes actually having the protection of people you may not always agree with is a blessing more than a curse,” she later chimed in to say before signing off. 

