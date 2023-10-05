David Beckham exchanged vows with Victoria AGAIN after infidelity scandal

File Footage

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got married for the second time following his bombshell infidelity scandal in 2003.



The former football star arranged a vow renewal for the singer-turned-fashion-designer after their world turned upside down when David was accused of cheating on Victoria with his personal secretary.

During an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna, the former Spice Girls singer revealed that David surprised her with the vow renewal ceremony following the scandal.

“We were doing school on Monday and David said we had to go somewhere for the afternoon,” Victoria said the same day her husband David’s documentary BECKHAM released on Netflix.

At the time, the duo were living in Spain as David was playing for Real Madrid, however, for their big event they decided to fly to London as their home there had a “little chapel in the garden.”

“We land in London, get off the plane and were met by the same car that drove us on our wedding day,” the fashion designer revealed. “We got remarried with the priest that married us all those years ago!”

“I think how can this get any better? We get on the plane and we fly to Paris, where we had a 24-hour honeymoon and we stayed in Suite 302,” Victoria revealed.

David has also confirmed that he renewed his wedding vows with Victoria after the alleged cheating rumours in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in 2017.

“We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding],” he said. “It was a lot more private, about six people there in our house.”