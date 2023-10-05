Kim Kardashian defends Tristan Thompson: 'A really good person and friend'

In a recent episode of the popular reality TV show The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about her continued support for NBA player Tristan Thompson, despite his tumultuous history, including multiple instances of infidelity.

The episode shed light on the unique dynamics of the Kardashian-Thompson relationship, particularly after Khloé revealed that Tristan, 32, and his younger brother Amari have been living with her while their home undergoes renovations.

Kim, 42, didn't hold back in sharing her candid perspective on the matter. She acknowledged that her stance might not sit well with fans, saying, "I know you guys are gonna hate me for this, and you're gonna hate us, and you're gonna think Khloé's whatever." Kim's willingness to speak her mind was evident as she delved into her complex feelings about Tristan.

"It's so crazy because he's such a good friend and he's such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend," Kim admitted.

She acknowledged the glaring flaws in Tristan's past behavior, including infidelity, and confessed to heated discussions and disagreements over his actions.



However, Kim also emphasized that there's more to Tristan than his mistakes. "You want to obviously hate him for that," she said, "Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was are so f---ed up, I can't deny that, and we've had our talks about it and had our fights about it... but he’s also shown so many decent things and has been a really good person and friend."



One aspect that Kim highlighted was Tristan's role as a father. He has two children with Khloé—daughter True, aged 5, and son Tatum, aged 13 months.

But Kim revealed that Tristan's fatherly support extended beyond his own kids and even reached her four children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

"When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up," Kim shared. "He started showing up to the games, he picks them up, takes them to dinner, and will always come to my defense, especially if it's stuff with me and my ex, and I never really forgot that. I'll never really throw someone away and act like I don't feel like they can't grow and evolve."

The episode of The Kardashians has left fans intrigued about the future of the Kardashian-Thompson dynamic and how their continued support for Tristan will evolve over time.