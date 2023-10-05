 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Sports Desk

As World Cup 2023 opens to empty stands, Sehwag comes up with 'free tickets' advice

By
Sports Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag raising his bat during a cricket match in this undated image. — AFP/File
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag raising his bat during a cricket match in this undated image. — AFP/File

The much-awaited International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday opened at the world's biggest stadium in India's Ahmedabad but the empty stands were a shocking sight for everyone.

The netizens trolled India for failing to attract spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Among those who reacted was India's own veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag, who came up with an idea to lure the fans to the stadium.

The former Indian opener suggested that the World Cup 2023 organisers should give free tickets to school and college students for matches not featuring India.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag said that better access for youngsters can boost their interest in the sport as the popularity of one-day-internationals currently staggers.

"Hopefully after office hours, there should be more people coming in. But for games not featuring Bharat, there should be free tickets for school and college children. With the fading interest in 50 over game, it will definitely help that youngsters get to experience a World Cup game and players get to play in fron[t] of a full stadium." the ex-cricketer wrote on microblogging site X. 

The clash, at the world's biggest cricket stadium in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, is a rematch of the epic 2019 final when England won a tied game on boundary countback.

New Zealand won the toss and put defending champions England in to bat in the World Cup opener on Thursday with the English missing their talisman Ben Stokes due to a hip injury.

The Englishmen handed a solid 283-run target to the Black Caps.

Tom Latham leads New Zealand, who will be without regular captain Kane Williamson and pace bowler Tim Southee, both recovering from injuries.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is also out due to a niggle.

— Additional input from AFP

More From Sports:

New Zealand restrict defending champions to 282 in World Cup 2023 opener

New Zealand restrict defending champions to 282 in World Cup 2023 opener
Empty stadium trends as world’s biggest cricket ground fails to attract fans

Empty stadium trends as world’s biggest cricket ground fails to attract fans
WATCH: Pakistani journalist slams India, ICC over visa delay for World Cup 2023

WATCH: Pakistani journalist slams India, ICC over visa delay for World Cup 2023
All eyes on Ahmedabad as World Cup 2023 starts today

All eyes on Ahmedabad as World Cup 2023 starts today
US gymnast Simone Biles makes comeback, secures 20th world title

US gymnast Simone Biles makes comeback, secures 20th world title

Leicester City dominate Preston with 3-0 win to regain Championship summit

Leicester City dominate Preston with 3-0 win to regain Championship summit
Morocco, Spain, Portugal to co-host 2030 FIFA World Cup video

Morocco, Spain, Portugal to co-host 2030 FIFA World Cup
ICC World Cup 2023: Security jacked up at Ahmedabad stadium amid terror threat

ICC World Cup 2023: Security jacked up at Ahmedabad stadium amid terror threat
FIFA 2034 World Cup: Saudi Arabia announces bid to host top soccer event

FIFA 2034 World Cup: Saudi Arabia announces bid to host top soccer event
'It's like home': Babar Azam surprised by welcome in India for World Cup 2023

'It's like home': Babar Azam surprised by welcome in India for World Cup 2023
ICC World Cup 2023: Netizens react to Temba Bavuma falling asleep during Captains’ Day

ICC World Cup 2023: Netizens react to Temba Bavuma falling asleep during Captains’ Day

All you need to know about World Cup 2023

All you need to know about World Cup 2023