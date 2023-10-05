 
pakistan
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Nausheen Yusuf

ECP orders immediate withdrawal of protocol from former Sindh cabinet members

An anti-terrorist force personal uses a metal detector to check the area of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on August 26, 2008. — AFP
  • ECP secretary writes to Sindh, Balochistan chief secretaries.
  • Electoral watchdog seeks implementation report within three days. 
  • General elections set to take place at start of next year.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday ordered the Sindh chief secretary to withdraw the security and other privileges and protocols from the former members of the provincial cabinet and government officials immediately.

The directive came in light of the completion of the provincial government's tenure and impending general elections, which are set to take place at the start of next year following the delimitation process.

In a letter to the provincial secretary and inspector general, Election Commission Secretary Omar Hamid notified that the former officials and cabinet members are still enjoying the perks and privileges accorded to them by virtue of their former offices.

"You are, hereby, advised to withdraw protocol/security and perks and privileges from those former provincial cabinet members and political appointees of equivalent status and send a note of compliance within three days. This matter may be treated as most urgent," the letter stated.

As per the letter, the ECP's guidelines issued on August 15, following the dissolution of national and provincial assemblies, obligate the vacation of all the government residential facilities from all former federal and provincial ministers — including ex-prime minister, chief ministers, and their advisors.

Moreover, in a separate letter to the Balochistan chief secretary, the country's top electoral body directed immediate replacement of the existing officials with new officials on the posts.


The ECP ordered the reshuffle of the following Balochistan officials:

  • Additional chief secretary (Development)
  • Services & General Administration Department secretary
  • Home secretary
  • Finance secretary

"As you are aware the Election Commission of Pakistan is charged with the Constitutional duty to organise and conduct clections in terms of Article 218 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law and that corrupt practices are guarded against," the letter stated.

The electoral body sought a compliance report within three days.

