Donald Trump slams John Kelly as 'dumbest' of his military staff

Donald Trump and John Kelly at the Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremonies in New London, Conn., in May 2017. Reuters file

The public feud between former President Donald Trump and his former Chief of Staff, John Kelly has intensified as the former president has criticized his former military staff member's abilities and character, calling him names like lowlife.

The contentious episode unfolded after Kelly verified reports regarding Trump's disparaging statements about American service members.



The controversy dates back to a 2018 visit to France when Trump allegedly referred to deceased US service members as "suckers." Furthermore, it was reported that he questioned the need to visit a cemetery for fallen soldiers, remarking, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers."

Trump was also purported to have labeled marines who died at the Battle of Belleau Wood in World War I as "suckers."

John Kelly, who formerly served as Trump's Chief of Staff, confirmed these statements during a recent interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

The confirmation triggered an immediate and vehement response from the former President.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform, launching a blistering attack on Kelly.

He labelled Kelly as "by far the least intelligent among my military personnel" and accused him of incompetence in his roles. Trump additionally claimed that he had terminated Kelly's employment "in a manner resembling that of a 'dog'" and chastised his lack of empathy and respect towards people.

Trump vigorously refuted making these derogatory comments and contended that Kelly's confirmation could not be relied upon, citing Kelly's prior defense of the former President.

Trump concluded by insinuating that Kelly, along with others, would not be considered for any potential future Trump administration roles.