What are Donald Trump's plans for House Speaker? He gave a hint

Former President Donald Trump addresses the press during a lunch break on the third day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 4, 2023, in New York City. —AFP

Just days after the historic removal of the speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, the indictment-plagued Donald Trump gave a hint as to what are his plans amid the vacant seat on Capitol Hill as he intends to visit the House next week.

The former Speaker of the House was ousted as a small number of fellow Republicans joined in an effort launched by Democrats to oust the leader of the House with a 216-210 vote.

Republican presidential forerunner Donald Trump said that if his party could not agree on a candidate for the post, he could offer his services as the leader of the House and act as a unifier.

A presidential candidate can assume the office of the Speaker technically after the seat is vacant due to the removal of Grand Old Party’s (GOP) member Kevin McCarthy.



For the first time in its 234-year history, the House backed a resolution "to vacate the office of the speaker" setting the stage for an unprecedented contest to replace Kevin McCarthy a year before the presidential election.

Representative Patrick McHenry from the Republican party — who is a close ally of the ousted leader of the house — was named as acting Speaker from a list designated by McCarthy and shared with the House clerk.

Trump told Fox News that he was approached by Republicans to take the position and would offer his services until a longer-term replacement is found.



The Republicans who voted to oust fellow party member McCarthy were: Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Matt Gaetz, Bob Good, Nancy Mace and Matt Rosendale.

According to the House rules, a non-member can become a speaker however, his criminal indictments could avert him from becoming the leader of the House, as per GOP conference rules, which state that indicted leadership members with two-plus-year sentences “shall step aside.

An anonymous GOP lawmaker familiar with the matter told NBC News that Trump’s intention with the visit is to “unify the party,” while Trump said Wednesday his focus is on his presidential campaign.