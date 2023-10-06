 
Friday, October 06, 2023
WATCH: Chicago's 104-year-old woman sets new skydiving record

Friday, October 06, 2023

Chicago's 104-year-old woman sets new skydiving record. The Guardian

Is age truly just a number?

This Chicago woman proves it at such an advanced age.

The remarkable story of Dorothy Hoffner, a 104-year-old resident of Chicago, provides a resounding answer as she defies expectations and aims to secure a spot in the record books as the world's oldest skydiver.

Dorothy achieved the unthinkable by embarking on a tandem skydive, leaving her walker firmly on the ground this Sunday, at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Illinois.

As she landed gracefully, the cheers from the crowd echoed her sentiment, "Age is just a number."

Having previously taken the plunge at the age of 100, Hoffner displayed an unwavering spirit this time around. With the assistance of her dedicated instructor, she ascended the steps to the plane, exclaiming, "Let's go, let's go, Geronimo!"

Her exhilarating seven-minute journey saw her lead the jump from a jaw-dropping 13,500 feet, executing a perfect forward roll in the sky before gracefully descending to the ground.

Skydive Chicago is now diligently working to secure Guinness World Records certification for Hoffner's remarkable feat.

The current record, held by Sweden's Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson, was achieved at the age of 103 in May 2022, but Hoffner's incredible accomplishment is poised to rewrite history.

However, the adventure doesn't stop here for Hoffner, who is set to celebrate her 105th birthday in December. She has her sights set on yet another challenge - a hot air balloon ride. "I've never been in one of those," she said with a twinkle in her eye.

