DESERTED: Discovery of 140 cats left to die in Abu Dhabi’s sands shocks animal rights world

A cat is given a wash after more than 140 others were found dumped in a desert lot in Abu Dhabi, UAE.—Twitter

A discovery of 140 cats abandoned in the desert of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates has garnered criticism from global animal rights organisations and prompted a government inquiry.

The forsaken felines, spanning various breeds, including non-native Persians, were found either trapped inside carriers or wandering aimlessly across the desolate landscape, devoid of sustenance, shelter, or water.

Chiku Shergill, an Abu Dhabi resident who joined the rescue efforts, bore witness to this tragedy. Astonishingly, the cats were abandoned right across the highway from the government-managed Abu Dhabi Animal Shelter in the residential area of al Falah.

The shelter, when contacted, claimed ignorance of the situation and declined to offer further comments.

The rescuers have so far counted 50 dead cats at the site and managed to save 95 since September 28.

Amidst the distressed felines, a golden retriever was successfully rescued, though a husky sadly met a tragic end.

Some of these animals had microchips, suggesting they were not strays.

The harsh September temperatures in Abu Dhabi, which can soar as high as 40.5°C (105°F), make this act of cruelty even more unforgivable. International animal rights organisations and activists have raised their voices in unison to condemn this egregious act.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has even offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification of those responsible for this heartless abandonment.

PETA Asia Vice-President Jason Baker emphasised that this incident should not be swept under the rug and called for a solution to the homeless animal crisis, advocating for spaying and neutering and promoting adoptions from overworked and understaffed shelters.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced its intention to investigate this shocking incident, urging the public to provide any relevant information and vowing to hold the culprits accountable.

Dr Katherine Polak, Vice President of Companion Animals at Humane Society International, praised the authorities for taking the matter seriously.

A dedicated team of volunteers has been working tirelessly, even taking time off work, to rescue the abandoned cats, provide them with microchips, and find them loving homes.

In a heartwarming turn of events, ten pet cats from Dubai, just an hour's drive from Abu Dhabi, were identified through microchips and reunited with their families.

While Abu Dhabi initiated a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programme in 2008 to manage feral and stray cats, the presence of "dumping sites" for animals remains a concerning issue.

The International Organization for Animal Protection (OIPA) highlighted that such incidents are not isolated, with widespread abandonment occurring in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

OIPA has been campaigning tirelessly on behalf of stray animals in the UAE for years, advocating for a more humane approach to managing these vulnerable creatures.